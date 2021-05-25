Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD closes in on $1,900 as US T-bond yields push lower

- XAU/USD is posting strong gains following Monday's choppy session.
- A daily close above $1,900 could open the door for additional gains.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 2% on the day.
The XAU/USD pair started the new week in a relatively calm manner and closed virtually unchanged on Monday. With US Treasury bond yields falling sharply on Tuesday, gold regained its traction and touched its highest level since early January at $1,898. As of writing, XAU/USD was trading at $1,897, rising 0.8% on a daily basis.
Gold continues to react to T-bond yields
The data from the US revealed on Tuesday that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index edged lower to 117.2 in May from 117.5 in April. This reading missed Reuters' estimate of 119.2 but failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.
Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida noted on Tuesday that April's Consumer Price Index (CPI) number, which arrived at 4.2% on a yearly basis, was a "very unpleasant surprise." Clarida further added that policymakers could start discussing scaling back purchases depending on the data flow.
Meanwhile, commenting on the inflation outlook, "it is my view and the Fed's general view that inflation pressures are most likely to be transitory," Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said.
Market participants largely ignored these remarks and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which closed the previous three trading days in the negative territory, extended its slide and was last seen losing 2.3% at 1.567%.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues to inch higher toward 80, suggesting that the pair remains technically overbought. If buyers struggle to carry the price above $1,900 (psychological level), profit-taking could trigger a near-term correction. The initial support could be seen at $1,885 (static level) ahead of $1,872 (May 25 low). Below the latter, the 200-day SMA forms significant dynamic support around $1,845.
On the upside, additional gains are likely if gold makes a daily close above $1,900 and confirms that level as support. $1,930 (static level) could be seen as the next target.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1898.1
|Today Daily Change
|17.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91
|Today daily open
|1880.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1825.45
|Daily SMA50
|1776.85
|Daily SMA100
|1794.25
|Daily SMA200
|1844.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1887.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1875.25
|Previous Weekly High
|1890.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1879.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1875.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1869.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1863.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1886.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1892.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1898.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US Consumer Confidence missed expectations.
GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.
Gold surges above $1,890, highest since January
Gold has been benefiting from the risk-on mood in markets and has surged above the $,890 level. At the time of writing, XAU/USD has reached a new peak of $895.89.
SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation
SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.