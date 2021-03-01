Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited

- Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows.
- Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
- The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Gold edged higher through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1760 level.
Gold managed to regain positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and has now recovered a part of Friday's slump to eight-month lows. The uptick was supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Retreating US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
It is worth recalling that the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond soared to the highest level in a year amid expectations about a strong economic recovery. The reflation trade also forced investors to price in the possibility for an uptick in inflation, which raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low rates for a longer period and dragged the XAU/USD to its lowest since June 2020 on Friday.
Meanwhile, the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress in a massive US fiscal spending plan further boosted investors' confidence. In fact, the House of Representatives passed US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Saturday. This, in turn, led to a fresh leg up in the equity markets, which might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the $1760-65 region before confirming that the commodity has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some short-term trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1757.96
|Today Daily Change
|31.04
|Today Daily Change %
|1.80
|Today daily open
|1726.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1807.3
|Daily SMA50
|1845.18
|Daily SMA100
|1858.18
|Daily SMA200
|1860.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1775.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1753.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1681.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1645.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1762.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1798.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1821.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4000, UK/US PMIs in focus
GBP/USD trims early Asian recovery gains while trading below 1.4000. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for £5 billion grants to businesses. US FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. UK/US PMIs eyed.
EUR/USD trims gains below 1.2100 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD erases gains, having faced rejection at 1.2100 in early Asia. Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence. The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
Gold needs acceptance above $1751 to unleash further recovery gains
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its recovery above $1750, having hit eight-month lows of $1717 last Friday. The non-yielding gold booked the biggest monthly loss since late 2016 in February after the sell-off in global bonds sparked a rally in the yields.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.