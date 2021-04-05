Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD choppy and rangebound in $1720s

- Spot gold prices have been choppy on Monday but have largely stuck within a $1720-$1730 range.
- USD weakness is supportive, but higher yields are capping the gains.
- Strong data which serves as further evidence of US economic outperformance may support USD going forward, which could hurt gold.
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been choppy on Monday but have largely stuck within a $1720-$1730 range. Spot prices have remained fairly well supported above the 21-day moving average at $1721, with USD weakness since the arrival of US market participants also helping to keep gold supported. At present, the precious metal trades flat on the day.
Driving the day
As noted, USD weakness (the Dollar Index has fallen from above 93.00 into the 92.50s over the past few hours) is helping to support dollar-denominated spot gold. However, gains are being capped by a jump in US government bond yields from last Thursday’s levels; 10-year yields are back comfortably above the 1.70% mark following last Thursday’s close under 1.68% and real yields are also a little higher, with the 10-year TIPS yield up about 3bps. As a reminder, non-yielding precious metals tend to have a negative correlation to the real yields on fixed-income assets, so when yields go up, precious metals become comparatively less attractive.
The fact that the US dollar has come under so much pressure despite US government bond yields being higher is unusual when compared to the price action over the last few weeks. Typically, the latter (bond yields) has been a primary driver of the former (the dollar), with higher yields generally putting upwards pressure on USD. In wake of a string of very strong tier one US data releases for the month of March (ISM Services PMI on Monday, the latest jobs report last Friday and ISM Manufacturing PMI last Thursday), higher yields (and higher equities, as we are also seeing) is not too surprising.
Whether USD can make a comeback in the coming days as markets realise that further evidence of US economic outperformance and growing momentum in the country’s economic recovery (which has hawkish Fed implications) is USD positive remains to be seen. For now, all the risk on, coupled with what might also be some profit-taking after a strong performance in March, appears to be weighing on USD. If the USD’s fortunes do take a turn for the better and yields continue to grind higher, this is not going to be a favourable combination for the likes of spot gold and spot silver.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1729.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.71
|Daily SMA50
|1771.11
|Daily SMA100
|1815.55
|Daily SMA200
|1859.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1721.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1688.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1762.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1800
Wall Street leads the way on Monday, as the Dow and the S&P trade at record highs following upbeat US ISM Services PMI, up to 63.7 in March, an all-time high. EUR/USD surges on risk-appetite.
GBP/USD reaches three-week highs above 1.3900
Pound self-strength coupled with a weaker dollar, the latter pressured by market’s optimism, to send GBP/USD sharply up this Monday. Eyes on UK progress in the battle against coronavirus.
XAU/USD choppy and rangebound in $1720s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been choppy on Monday but have largely stuck within a $1720-$1730 range. Spot prices have remained fairly well supported above the 21-day moving average at $1721, with USD weakness since the arrival of US market participants also helping to keep gold supported.
DOGE lacks bullish momentum after Elon Musk's recent endorsement
Dogecoin price had a massive 30% spike on April 1 after Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. However, this move didn't last long, and practically all gains were lost within the next 48 hours.
S&P 500 Index opens sharply higher, hits new record-high above 4,050
Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on a strong footing. S&P 500 and the DJIA both notched new all-time highs on Monday. Energy stocks underperform amid falling crude oil prices.