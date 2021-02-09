Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout

- XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
- Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside.
- 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Gold (XAU/USD) has caught a fresh bid-wave in early Europe following a brief consolidation, as the bulls look to conquer $1850, as the recovery from two-month lows gathers steam.
Broad-based US dollar weakness amid the revival of the reflation trades on increased prospects of the US $1.9 trillion stimulus package, continues to favor the XAU bulls. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
From a short-term technical perspective, gold’s outlook appears constructive after a symmetrical triangle breakout was confirmed on the four-hour chart.
Despite the upside break, the gold bulls need to find acceptance above the horizontal 100-simple moving average (SMA) at $1843.
Gold prices are likely to see a sharp rise towards the 200-SMA of $1863 on a sustained move above the powerful 100-HMA barrier.
The relative strength index (RSI) points north above the 50.00 level, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact.
Alternatively, strong support near $1835 could limit any pullbacks. That level is the confluence of the triangle resistance now support and 50-SMA.
Sellers would then gear up for a drop towards $1818, the pattern support.
Gold Price Chart: Four-hour chart
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.04
|Today Daily Change
|11.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|1829.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.17
|Daily SMA50
|1859.16
|Daily SMA100
|1870.99
|Daily SMA200
|1854.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1839.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1807.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1827.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1819.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1812.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1794.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1780.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1843.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1857.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1874.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
