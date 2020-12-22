Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles 50-HMA on the road to recovery

- Gold consolidates Monday’s sharp drop to $1855.
- 50-HMA challenges the recovery mode after the bearish crossover.
- Bullish RSI keeps the buyers hopeful in the near-term.
Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed good two-way businesses on Monday, as traders danced to the tune of the optimism on the agreement of a US stimulus deal in the first half of the day.
Meanwhile, in the latter part of the day, gold slumped nearly $50 from weekly tops of $1907 to $1855 levels on the narrative of a new covid strain found in the UK, which fuelled heavy risk aversion across the board and pumped the greenback against its major rivals.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly
Looking at the hourly chart, gold is trying hard to extend the overnight recovery, facing stiff hurdle at the horizontal 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1884.
The bearish crossover spotted on the said timeframe is likely capping the upside attempts in the spot. The 21-HMA crossed the 50-HMA from above post-Tokyo open.
The immediate support is seen at the 21-HMA, now at $1880, below which the upward-sloping 100-HMA at $1876 could be tested. Further south, the critical 200-HMA at $1856 will be a tough nut to crack for the bears.
On the flip side, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holds above the midline, keeping the bias for a rebound intact.
Acceptance above the 50-HMA barrier could expose the $1900 level. The next resistance awaits at Monday’s high of $1907.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1883.46
|Today Daily Change
|7.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1875.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1837.29
|Daily SMA50
|1870.23
|Daily SMA100
|1904.33
|Daily SMA200
|1816.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1906.87
|Previous Daily Low
|1855.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1896.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1819.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1874.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1887.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1827.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1800.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1903.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1930.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1954.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops towards 0.7550 as USD recovers ground amid risk-averison
AUD/USD holds the lower ground below 0.76 despite the upbeat Australian November’s Retail Sales. The risk tone remains tepid amid a quiet session and virus updates. US House votes to pass the covid relief aid package. US Final GDP, risk catalysts in focus.
GBP/USD finds buyers just above 1.3400, Brexit, UK data in focus
GBP/USD has bounced-off 1.3405 low but the recovery lacks follow-through amid resurgent US dollar demand and looming Brexit risks despite the UK's offer to Brussels. The US House votes to approve the covid relief package. Eyes on Brexit news and UK data.
Gold battles 50-HMA on the road to recovery
Gold consolidates Monday’s sharp drop to $1855. 50-HMA challenges the recovery mode after the bearish crossover. The bearish crossover spotted on the said timeframe is likely capping the upside attempts in the spot. Bullish RSI keeps the buyers hopeful.
How the US Dollar could trade this holiday week
The second to last week of December kicked off with losses in currencies and equities. Year-end flows will affect how currencies trade over the next two weeks. 2020 was marked by broad-based US dollar weakness and equity market gains.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.