Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD accelerates losses into $1,850

- The collapse in Gold prices continued on Friday with the XAU/USD down to $1,850.00.
- Gold is set to close in the red for the fifth straight day as losses accelerate.
- XAU/USD is on pace to erase all of 2023's gains, only 1.5% away from the year's opening prices.
The XAU/USD saw ongoing losses accelerate through Friday trading, dipping to $1,850.00 and continuing to churn out new lows for the day to cap off a trading week that has seen only losses for Gold.
Gold spot prices are down almost 4% for the week and continuing to grind lower. The XAU/USD is in the red over 5% from the mid-September swing high just shy of $1,950.00.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to make statements affirming their dedication to tighter policy moving forward, and tight monetary policy coupled with price pressures in US Treasury yields is seeing Gold prices utterly deflate on the charts.
Inflation pressures continue to ease in the US, with the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index printing at 0.1% for the month of August, and the inflation that Gold was meant to serve as a hedge against is rapidly evaporating, leaving XAU/USD bulls in the lurch.
Read More:
XAU/USD unlikely to regain any significant ground – Commerzbank
Door open for even more declines – TDS
XAU/USD technical outlook
XAU/USD prices saw a firm rejection from the 34-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $1,870.00 in Friday's intraday action.
On the daily candlesticks Gold prices are in freefall, accelerating away from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) far above current price action near $1,930.00.
Continued downside will see XAU/USD set to erase 2023's gains and set a new yearly low near $1,800.00.
XAU/USD daily chart
XAU/USD technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1850.25
|Today Daily Change
|-14.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1864.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1916.76
|Daily SMA50
|1923.56
|Daily SMA100
|1936.82
|Daily SMA200
|1927.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1879.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1857.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1947.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|1913.95
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1866.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1871.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1854.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1845.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1832.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1876.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1889.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1898.78
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200
GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860
Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%
Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.