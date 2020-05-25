Gold Price Analysis: Trades with modest losses, downside seems limited

- Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week amid the upbeat market mood.
- The downtick lacked any strong follow-through and the metal held above $1722 support.
- Mixed oscillators warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session amid the prevalent risk-on mood, albeit has managed to defend the $1722 horizontal support.
Looking at the broader picture, the recent move up has been along a two-month-old upward sloping channel. This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
However, oscillators on hourly charts have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction. The set-up – though seems tilted in favour of bullish traders – warrants some caution before positioning aggressively for any meaningful appreciating move amid stronger USD.
Meanwhile, a convincing break below the mentioned support might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the $1710 region.
On the flip side, Friday's swing high, around the $1740 level, now seems to act as immediate resistance and is followed by the $1755 level. Above the mentioned barrier, the commodity is likely to aim back to retest multi-year tops, around the $1765 region.
The momentum could further get extended and lift the yellow metal further towards the top end of the trend-channel, currently near the $1775-76 region, en-route the $1800 round-figure mark.
Gold 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.12
|Today Daily Change
|-6.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1734.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1715.66
|Daily SMA50
|1663.44
|Daily SMA100
|1626.42
|Daily SMA200
|1559.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1740.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1724.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1734.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1725.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1749.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1757.58
