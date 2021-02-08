Gold Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA forms strong resistance at $1,855

Gold (XAU/USD) closed last week deep in the negative territory despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday. According to FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer, gold's near-term outlook remains bearish.
Key quotes
“US President Biden’s administration kicked off negotiations with House Republicans on the aid bill and a positive outcome could help XAU/USD rebound as it would point out to an increase in the money supply.”
“$1,800 (psychological level) aligns as the initial support ahead of $1,785 (Feb. 4 low). With a daily close below the latter, the pair could extend its slide toward $1,765 (Nov. 30 low/starting point of December rally).”
“Resistances are located at $1,845 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend/20-day SMA), $1,855 (200-day SMA) and $1,870 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, holds steady above $1815 level
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 region on the first day of a new week. A combination of factors might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.