Gold Price Analysis: Key levels to watch as XAU/USD sees a dead cat bounce – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is attempting a minor bounce from six-week lows of $1817. However, the further upside appears elusive as the Treasury yields continue its surge on US stimulus hopes and drive the US dollar higher.
Investors remain hopeful that US President-elect Joe Biden will announce a bigger fiscal stimulus package when he makes an important economic speech on Thursday.
How is gold positioned on the charts heading into a new week?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold has recaptured strong resistance at $1927, which is the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.
The buyers now target the next relevant upside target at $1940, where the SMA200 one-day lies.
Acceptance above the latter is needed to bolster the recovery momentum, as the $1850 hurdle will come into play. That level is the confluence of the previous high four-hour and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
Further up, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month at $1857 could be tested.
Alternatively, a drop below the abovementioned key resistance now support at $1927 could trigger a quick drop towards $1815, the pivot point one-month S1.
The bears could then challenge the pivot point one-day S1 at $1811, which is the last resort for the bulls.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
