Gold Price Analysis: Finds some support near $1450 horizontal level, remains vulnerable

Gold witnessed some aggressive selling on the first day of a new trading week.

The intraday slide took along some short-term trading stops near 200-day SMA.

The near-term oversold conditions warrant some consolidation or a modest bounce.

Gold extended last week's sharp retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some aggressive selling for the fifth consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week.

A sustained break below the very important 200-day SMA, near the key $1500 psychological mark, was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and aggravated the selling pressure.

The commodity nosedived to over one-month lows and is currently placed near an important congestion zone, around the $1450 region, tested in November and December 2019.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on short-term charts are already flashing slightly oversold conditions and warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.

Hence, a near-term consolidation, or a modest recovery to the $1480 region, looks a distinct possibility, albeit might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions.

Meanwhile, a sustained break below the mentioned support might turn the commodity vulnerable and pave the way for an accelerated decline towards the $1400 round-figure mark.

Gold daily chart

Technical levels to watch