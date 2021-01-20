Gold Price Analysis: False break of the $1819 uptrend allows for XAU/USD recovery – Commerzbank

Strategists at Commerzbank suspect the yellow metal has seen a false break of the 1819 uptrend which allows for recovery with the first resistance seen at 1906.
Key quotes
“Gold traded through the 10-month uptrend at 1819 but did not close below here and we suspect has seen a false break of trend line support. If we are right we should regard 1810 as an interim low and look for the market to again recover.”
“Near-term rallies will find initial resistance at 1906 the 21st December high ahead of the November and September highs at 1965.84/1973.8. This remains the barrier to the 78.6% retracement at 2006.”
“Below the 1810 level lies key support, which remains the 1760/1765.61 May high and 50% retracement. We view the market as having based here, and note that this support is further reinforced by the 1781 55-week ma. Below 1760 would leave the market under pressure and attention on the 1670 June low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
