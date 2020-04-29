Gold Price Analysis: Currency debasement fears could push yellow metal to all-time highs

Gold is often used as a hedge against currency debasement, making the current environment a perfect one for gold, ForexLive editor Adam Button said in an interview with Kitco News earlier this week.

Additional quotes

“Unlimited monetary policy easing, rising debt levels, inflation worries and currency debasement is what’s on gold analysts minds lately.

You can’t script it any better than this. It is the whole world doing it. It is actually better when everyone is debasing currencies at the same time because then you have these wild imbalances.

Nobody is on the debasement trade at all. And gold still doesn’t have that moment where it has captivated broader investor interest.

Once we get over to 8-year highs and then eventually all-time highs then money just starts to flood in and you have this snowball rolling downhill and the sky is the absolute limit.”