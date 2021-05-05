Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780

- Gold is hovering near the $1,780 mark in the Asian session.
- Bulls face interim resistance around $1,785 on the hourly chart.
- Oversold MACD signals some upward momentum.
Gold prices recovered part of their losses from Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90 and seem to confide in the vicinity of multi-day resistance placed around $1,780.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,777.85, down 0.77% on the day.
XAU/USD hourly chart
On the hourly chart, the pair is struggling to maintain intraday gains and is moving toward the session low of $1,776.80. However, bulls remain hopeful of recovery toward the $1,785 level as prices hold above the ascending trendline extending from Tuesday’s low. On moving higher, prices would encounter a hurdle near the $1,788 horizontal resistance zone, followed by Tuesday’s high of $1,799.08.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is in a negative trajectory with stretched oversold conditions. However, if any downtick occurs it would echo the prevailing downtrend and would push prices toward the $1,775 horizontal support zone followed by Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90. On moving downward, it would open the gates for Monday lows near the $1,765 region.
XAU/USD additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1779.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1767.38
|Daily SMA50
|1744.91
|Daily SMA100
|1798.85
|Daily SMA200
|1853.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1799.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1790.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1756.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1781.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1788.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1766.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1754.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1738.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1811.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.27
