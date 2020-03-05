Gold Price Analysis: Bulls await confirmation of inverse head-and-shoulders on H4

- Gold prices carry the bounce off 200-bar SMA.
- A short-term descending trend line from late-February portrays bullish chart formation.
- An upside break will escalate recovery moves beyond the $1,700 mark.
Despite repeated failures to take-out a short-term resistance trend line, Gold prices remain 0.07% positive while taking rounds to $1,640 during the pre-European session on Thursday.
That said, the yellow metal is forming an inverse head-and-shoulder bullish pattern on the four-hour (H4) chart that needs confirmation with a break of the neckline, currently at $1,651.
In doing so, the bullion is theoretically capable of targeting $1,750. However, it’s expected to take a rest near the latest high of $1,690 before rising further.
On the downside, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the bullion’s February month rise, around $1,618 and $1,602 respectively, will offer intermediate supports during the U-turn.
Additionally, 200-bar SMA near $1,592 and February-end bottom near $1,563 will be tough nuts to crack for the sellers past-$1,602.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1639.84
|Today Daily Change
|1.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1638.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1603.32
|Daily SMA50
|1573.64
|Daily SMA100
|1525.68
|Daily SMA200
|1488.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1652.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1631.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1644.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1639.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1629.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1620.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1608.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1650.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1662.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1671.33
