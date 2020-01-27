Gold Price Analysis: Bears seek 5 wave correction to 61.8% Fib retracement

The price of gold has been climbing in five waves on the monthly charts and could be on the verge of a correction. However, considering the geopolitical environment as well as the risks of a global pandemic of the Coronavirus, it could be prudent holding off at this juncture from positioning any shorts. Instead, it may be a higher conviction trade to look for a bullish entry point maked by the opening gap. Failures there opens an opportunity to get long down in the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the monthly impulse from the 1460s.

