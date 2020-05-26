Gold Price Analysis: Battle lines well-defined, can it break higher? – Confluence Detector

Gold prices have been edging higher amid an upbeat mood, which seems to favor the precious metal, contrary to past behavior. Can it continue higher? Its technical battle lines are well-defined.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that fierce resistance awaits at $1,736, a convergence of lines including the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Simple Moving Average 200-1h, the previous daily high, and the SMA 100-1h.
Significant support is at $1,731, which is a dense cluster of indicators such as the SMA 50-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the SMA 10-4h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the SMA 200-15m, the Bollinger Band 15min-Mlower, the SMA 50-1h, and the BB 4h-Middle.
If XAU/USD breaks above $1,736, the upside target is $1,748, which is the meeting point of the previous monthly high and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.
The downside target below $1,731 is $1,712, which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 1 and the SMA 200-4h.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
