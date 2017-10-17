Gold plummets to one-week lows on stronger USD

Gold plummets to one-week lows on stronger USDBy Haresh Menghani
Gold fell farther below the psychologically significant level of $1,300 and dropped to one-week lows during early NA session.
The precious metal extended overnight sharp retracement from 3-week tops and remained under heavy selling pressure for the second consecutive session. Persistent US Dollar buying interest has been one of the key factors weighing on dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
Meanwhile, today's import/export price index data from the US indicated that inflationary pressure could return back to the Fed's target level, sooner than later, and reaffirmed prospects for a gradual increase in interest rates.
Hence, the latest leg of sharp slide over the past hour or so could also be attributed to an upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Later during the NY trading session, a scheduled speech by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker would now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
A follow through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the metal back towards 100-day SMA support near the $1275 region with some intermediate support near $1280 area.
On the upside, $1290 level now becomes immediate resistance, which if cleared could help the commodity to recover back towards $1294-95 resistance en-route the $1300 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.