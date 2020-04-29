Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $1700/oz after disappointing US GDP

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is sidelined above $1700 per ounce as the US GDP contracts 4.8% in the first quarter.
  • The level to beat for buyers remains the 1740 resistance.
 
 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is consolidating the advance started in mid-March as the metal stays above the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. XAU/USD keeps a strong bullish momentum as buyers are still looking for a break above the 1740.00 level on a daily closing basis which should open the gates toward the 1740 and 1780/1800 resistance zone. Conversely, support should emerge near 1700/1690 price level for the medium-term and further down lies the 1660 level. Freshly released the US GDP came in worse-than-anticipated contracting 4.8% in the first quarter of this year. 
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1705.43
Today Daily Change -2.83
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1708.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1678.64
Daily SMA50 1633
Daily SMA100 1586.04
Daily SMA200 1536.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1716.31
Previous Daily Low 1692.04
Previous Weekly High 1739
Previous Weekly Low 1661.18
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1701.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1707.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 1694.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 1681.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 1670.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1719.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 1729.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 1743.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

