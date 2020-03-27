Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD confined in small ranges near weekly highs

XAU/USD rose this week as the Fed announced no limit to its bond-buying program on Monday.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1636 level.

XAU/USD daily chart

XAU/USD is consolidating the recent surge to the upside as the price of the bullion is confined in the 1600/1640 price range for the time being.

XAU/USD four-hour chart

The metal is retreating from the weekly highs still trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart and the 1614 support level. Bulls remain in control as they are looking for a break of the 1636 resistance en route to the 1660 level and 1700 figure if XAU/USD gathers enough steam. Support is seen near 1614, 1600 and 1560 levels.

Resistance: 1636, 1660, 1700

Support: 1614, 1600, 1560

Additional key levels