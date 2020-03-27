Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD confined in small ranges near weekly highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD rose this week as the Fed announced no limit to its bond-buying program on Monday.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1636 level. 
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
XAU/USD is consolidating the recent surge to the upside as the price of the bullion is confined in the 1600/1640 price range for the time being. 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
The metal is retreating from the weekly highs still trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart and the 1614 support level. Bulls remain in control as they are looking for a break of the 1636 resistance en route to the 1660 level and 1700 figure if XAU/USD gathers enough steam. Support is seen near 1614, 1600 and 1560 levels. 
 
 

Resistance: 1636, 1660, 1700

Support: 1614, 1600, 1560

 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1618.08
Today Daily Change -12.06
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 1630.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1589.32
Daily SMA50 1587.31
Daily SMA100 1540.06
Daily SMA200 1508.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1644.54
Previous Daily Low 1598.08
Previous Weekly High 1561
Previous Weekly Low 1451.3
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1626.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1615.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 1603.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 1577.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 1557.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 1650.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 1670.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 1696.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.10 as market mood sours

EUR/USD falls below 1.10 as market mood sours

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, reversing its gains. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling and the safe-haven dollar is recovery. Coronavirus headlines are eyed. US consumer confidence came out 89.1, below expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates 800-pip rally amid coronavirus developments

GBP/USD consolidates 800-pip rally amid coronavirus developments

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 after rallying some 800 pips from the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead

The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited

Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited

Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.

Gold News

US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise

US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise

Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures