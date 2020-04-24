Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold reversed an early dip and turned higher for the third straight session on Friday.
  • A modest USD pullback from 2-1/2-week tops extended some support to the metal.
  • Bulls might wait for some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high.

Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.

Following an early dip to the $1721 region, the precious metal caught some fresh bids and turned higher for the third consecutive session and moved back closer to one-week tops set in the previous session.

The US dollar failed to preserve its early gains and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from 2-1/2 week tops, despite doubts over the efficacy of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir in treating the Covid-19.

A broad-based USD weakness extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity, albeit a bullish turnaround in the equity markets seemed to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets and might cap the upside.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the overnight swing high, around the $1738-39 region, before positioning for a move back towards multi-year tops, around the $1748 area.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders report for March, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1731.1
Today Daily Change 0.46
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1730.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1665.05
Daily SMA50 1624.78
Daily SMA100 1578.5
Daily SMA200 1532.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1739
Previous Daily Low 1707.59
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1719.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1712.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 1694.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 1743.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1757.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 1775.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

