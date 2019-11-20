Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC

- Wall Street looks to open in negative territory on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index clings to recovery gains near 98.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield loses more than 2%.
The XAU/USD pair extended its steady recovery that started last week and touched a fresh two-week high of $1,479 before losing its traction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,473.50.
US-China trade headlines continue to affect risk sentiment
The lack of clarity on the United States (US)-China trade dispute has been weighing on the market sentiment since the start of the week and allowing safe-haven assets such as the precious metal find demand.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his willingness to raise tariffs on Chinese imports if they failed to reach a trade deal. Moreover, the US Senate approved the Hong Kong human rights bill to revive concerns over this development hurting the possibility of finalizing a deal.
However, CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon in the last hour reported that China was not looking to link the Hong Kong bill to trade negotiations and helped the market sentiment improved slightly. Nevertheless, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is still down more than 2% on a daily basis and Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the negative territory with futures posting modest losses ahead of the opening bell.
In the second half of the day, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release the minutes of its October meeting and investors will look for fresh clues on the near-term policy outlook. Ahead of this event, the US Dollar Index is up 0.18% on the day at 98, making it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1473.72
|Today Daily Change
|1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1472.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1483.7
|Daily SMA50
|1491.93
|Daily SMA100
|1480.71
|Daily SMA200
|1395.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1475.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1465.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1471.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1469.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1466.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1460.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1456.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1476.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1481.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1487.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%
Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC
The XAU/USD pair extended its steady recovery that started last week and touched a fresh two-week high of $1,479 before losing its traction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,473.50.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.