Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Wall Street looks to open in negative territory on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index clings to recovery gains near 98.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield loses more than 2%. 

The XAU/USD pair extended its steady recovery that started last week and touched a fresh two-week high of $1,479 before losing its traction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,473.50.

US-China trade headlines continue to affect risk sentiment

The lack of clarity on the United States (US)-China trade dispute has been weighing on the market sentiment since the start of the week and allowing safe-haven assets such as the precious metal find demand.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his willingness to raise tariffs on Chinese imports if they failed to reach a trade deal. Moreover, the US Senate approved the Hong Kong human rights bill to revive concerns over this development hurting the possibility of finalizing a deal.

However, CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon in the last hour reported that China was not looking to link the Hong Kong bill to trade negotiations and helped the market sentiment improved slightly. Nevertheless, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is still down more than 2% on a daily basis and Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the negative territory with futures posting modest losses ahead of the opening bell.

In the second half of the day, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release the minutes of its October meeting and investors will look for fresh clues on the near-term policy outlook. Ahead of this event, the US Dollar Index is up 0.18% on the day at 98, making it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1473.72
Today Daily Change 1.23
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1472.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1483.7
Daily SMA50 1491.93
Daily SMA100 1480.71
Daily SMA200 1395.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1475.43
Previous Daily Low 1465.08
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1471.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1469.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1466.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 1460.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 1456.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 1476.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 1481.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1487.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%

USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%

Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC

Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC

The XAU/USD pair extended its steady recovery that started last week and touched a fresh two-week high of $1,479 before losing its traction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,473.50.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures