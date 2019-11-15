Gold looks to close week with small gains below $1,470

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield posts modest gains on Friday.
  • Cautious optimism on US-China trade deal weighs on safe havens.
  • US Dollar Index stays in red near 98.

The precious metal struggled to find demand on Friday as the upbeat market mood on renewed hopes of the United States and China reaching a trade deal to avoid a tariff hike in December caused investors to move away from safe havens. Nevertheless, the broad-based USD weakness didn't allow the XAU/USD pair to fall sharply.

As of writing, the pair was down 0.3% on the day at $1,466 but was on track to post small weekly gains.

Trade headlines continue to impact risk perception

The United States' Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, on Friday said that there was a very high probability that the US would reach a trade deal with China. "We're much farther along with details of the trade deal with China, there are many active calls," Ross told Fox Business Network. "There will be another trade call with China on Friday."

Reflecting the recovering sentiment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up around 0.5% on the day and Wall Street's main indexes are adding between 0.55% and 0.65%.

On the other hand, today's disappointing macroeconomic data releases weighed on the greenback. The Federal Reserve's monthly publication revealed that the Industrial Production and the Manufacturing Production in October decreased by 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. The US Dollar Index lost its traction and was last down 0.15% on the day at 98.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1466.28
Today Daily Change -4.52
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1470.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1486.3
Daily SMA50 1493.53
Daily SMA100 1478.72
Daily SMA200 1393.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1474.6
Previous Daily Low 1461.2
Previous Weekly High 1514.85
Previous Weekly Low 1456.43
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1469.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1466.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 1463.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1455.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 1449.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 1476.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 1482.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 1489.93

 

 

