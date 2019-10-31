Gold jumps beyond $1500 mark, back closer to weekly tops

- The post-FOMC fall in the US bond yields/USD helped gain some follow-through traction.
- Not so optimistic comments from China further benefitted traditional safe-haven assets.
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
The precious metal added to the overnight post-FOMC goodish intraday bounce from over one-week lows and attracted some safe-haven flows amid renewed US-China trade uncertainties. It is worth reporting that Chile cancelled a November meeting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Council, which was supposed to the venue for the signing of a partial trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
Risk-off mood remained support
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden uptick over the past hour or so was led by reports, suggesting that China is casting doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade deal with the US. Adding to this, Chinese officials have warned that they won't budge on structural issues either. The report further noted that China is demanding an end to tariffs in order to begin any talks for "Phase Two".
The global flight to safety was further evident from a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields. Against the backdrop of Wednesday's less hawkish than expected FOMC statement, a fresh leg of a freefall in the US bond yields exerted some additional pressure on the US Dollar and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the non-yielding yellow metal.
The commodity has now moved back closer to weekly tops, though any subsequent move is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the $1510 supply zone ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP. Hence, it will be prudent to wair for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1504.84
|Today Daily Change
|9.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|1495.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1494.6
|Daily SMA50
|1504.4
|Daily SMA100
|1467.65
|Daily SMA200
|1383.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1496.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1481.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1490.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1487.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1485.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1475.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1470.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1501.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1506.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1516.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after the Fed, ahead of euro-zone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, extending its gains after the Fed cut rates and signaled a pause. Euro-zone GDP figures for the third quarter and preliminary inflation numbers for October are eyed.
GBP/USD advances on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2900, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY keeps the red but holds above mid-108.00s post- Kuroda
USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ's status-quo, despite the central bank modifying its forward guidance on the interest rates to more clearly signal future chance of rate cut.
Gold jumps beyond $1500 mark, back closer to weekly tops
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.