- Gold advanced to a fresh all-time high at $3,045 on Wednesday.
- Traders mull the upcoming Fed meeting while incorporating geopolitical news from Turkey and Ukraine.
- Gold’s rally starts to look a bit overdone and might see a pullback soon.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) corrects slightly to $3,031 at the time of writing on Wednesday after stretching higher and hitting a new all-time high at $3,045 earlier in the day. The positive move came after headlines emerged that authorities detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival, on charges including corruption and aiding a terrorist group.
This headline adds to the geopolitical drivers in Gold after Tuesday’s phone call between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which did not lead to a ceasefire deal or a major breakthrough. President Trump and President Putin agreed to an immediate pause in strikes against energy infrastructure in the Ukraine war. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Tuesday that talks about Ukraine without Ukraine will not bring about results.
Nevertheless, traders in the precious metal might face some headwinds later this Wednesday as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to announce its policy rate decision and publish the Summary of Economic Projections update. After the meeting, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will comment in a press conference. With the Trump policy in the backdrop, markets will want to know how many, if any, rate cuts the Fed members have penciled in for 2025 and beyond.
Daily digest market movers: Powell steering
- Despite almost euphoric comments from US President Trump and Russian President Putin, several analysts see the recent ‘slim’ ceasefire deal as a small victory, not a step forward to peace. Putin and Trump agreed that there will be no attacks on energy objects for 30 days, Bloomberg reports.
- According to the CME Fedwatch tool, the odds that the Fed will keep interest rates at the current range of 4.25-4.50% on Wednesday are 99%. Meanwhile, rate cut odds for June’s meeting are 64.8%.
- Traders are paring back their bets on further monetary policy easing this year, which would weigh on the precious metal as higher yields are bearish for Gold. On the other hand, there are still concerns about a US slowdown as President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda weighs on consumer sentiment. Investors have been slashing holdings of US equities by the most on record, according to Bank of America's latest survey, underscoring a massive rotation underway in markets, Bloomberg reports.
Technical Analysis: Look out for $3,000
Gold ekes out another fresh all-time high in early Wednesday ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The tail risk in the event is if the Fed’s dot plot (a chart where every voting FOMC member pencils in where they see the monetary policy rate for 2025 and beyond) pencils in fewer rate cuts than markets anticipate. That would boost the fear of a recession or stagflation in the US, with rates remaining elevated to fight the surging inflation caused by a trade war amid tariffs, and would be negative for Gold.
Regarding technical levels, the new all-time high at $3,045 is the first level to beat. Next for this Wednesday is the R1 resistance at $3,048, just below the $3,050 round number. Once through there, the R2 resistance comes in at $3,063.
On the downside, the intraday Pivot Point at $3,024 is the first line of defense, followed by the S1 support near $3,010 ahead of the $3,000 level. In case the $3,000 mark snaps, look for $2,985 as big support.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
