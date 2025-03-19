Federal Reserve set to keep interest rate unchanged amid US recession fears and Trump tariff concerns

- The Federal Reserve is expected to leave the policy rate unchanged for the second consecutive meeting.
- The revised Summary of Economic Projections could offer key clues about the policy outlook.
- The US Dollar could recover if the Fed downplays growth concerns.
The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce monetary policy decisions and publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot, following the March policy meeting on Wednesday. Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank to leave policy settings unchanged for the second consecutive meeting, after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.5% range in December.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that investors virtually see no chance of a rate cut in March while pricing in about a 30% probability of a 25 bps reduction in May. Hence, revised forecasts and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could drive the US Dollar’s (USD) valuation rather than the interest rate decision itself.
In December, the dot plot showed that policymakers were projecting a total of 50 bps reduction in the policy rate in 2025, while forecasting an annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 2.1% and seeing an annual Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation of 2.5% at year-end.
“The FOMC is broadly expected to keep its police stance unchanged for a second consecutive meeting,” said TD Securities analysts previewing the Fed event. “Based on the still steady signal provided by the labor market amid still sticky inflation, we expect Chair Powell to double-down on his message of patience regarding policy decisions. We also do not anticipate significant changes to the Fed's SEP or to QT plans for now,” they added.
When will the Fed announce its interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision and publish the monetary policy statement with the revised SEP on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. This will be followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference starting at 18:30 GMT.
Disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the US, combined with US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, revived fears over the US economy tipping into recession. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model, the US economy is projected to contract at an annual rate of 2.4% in the first quarter.
In case the dot plot shows a rate cut projection of 75 bps in 2025, this could be seen as a dovish shift in the rate outlook and trigger another leg of the USD selloff. On the flip side, a hawkish revision in the SEP, with officials forecasting a single 25 bps cut, could boost the currency.
If the interest rate projection remains unchanged, investors will scrutinize inflation and growth forecasts. A downward revision to growth expectations could hurt the USD, while an upward revision to inflation forecasts, without a noticeable change in the GDP estimates, could support the USD in the near term.
Powell’s comments could also impact the USD’s performance. If he downplays concerns over an economic downturn and puts more emphasis on the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook, citing Trump’s administration’s tariffs, the USD is likely to outperform its rivals in the near term. On the contrary, if Powell acknowledges signs of a worsening growth outlook, the USD is likely to have a difficult time finding demand.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, provides a short-term technical outlook for EUR/USD:
“EUR/USD remains technically bullish in the near term as it stays in the upper half of the two-month-old ascending regression channel. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart holds near 70, reaffirming the bullish stance.”
“On the upside, 1.1000 (upper limit of the ascending channel, round level) aligns as a key resistance level before 1.1100 (static level, round level) and 1.1180 (static level from October 2024). Looking south, the first support level could be spotted at 1.0770 (mid-point of the ascending channel) before 1.0720, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located. A daily close below the latter support could attract technical sellers and open the door for an extended slide toward 1.0645 (20-day SMA).”
Dot Plot FAQs
The “Dot Plot” is the popular name of the interest-rate projections by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which implements monetary policy. These are published in the Summary of Economic Projections, a report in which FOMC members also release their individual projections on economic growth, the unemployment rate and inflation for the current year and the next few ones. The document consists of a chart plotting interest-rate projections, with each FOMC member’s forecast represented by a dot. The Fed also adds a table summarizing the range of forecasts and the median for each indicator. This makes it easier for market participants to see how policymakers expect the US economy to perform in the near, medium and long term.
The US Federal Reserve publishes the “Dot Plot” once every other meeting, or in four of the eight yearly scheduled meetings. The Summary of Economic Projections report is published along with the monetary policy decision.
The “Dot Plot” gives a comprehensive insight into the expectations from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. As projections reflect each official’s projection for interest rates at the end of each year, it is considered a key forward-looking indicator. By looking at the “Dot Plot” and comparing the data to current interest-rate levels, market participants can see where policymakers expect rates to head to and the overall direction of monetary policy. As projections are released quarterly, the “Dot Plot” is widely used as a guide to figure out the terminal rate and the possible timing of a policy pivot.
The most market-moving data in the “Dot Plot” is the projection of the federal funds rate. Any change compared with previous projections is likely to influence the US Dollar (USD) valuation. Generally, if the “Dot Plot” shows that policymakers expect higher interest rates in the near term, this tends to be bullish for USD. Likewise, if projections point to lower rates ahead, the USD is likely to weaken.
