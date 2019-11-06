Gold has retracted higher after a lacklustre US equity market open

- Gold is trading 0.3% higher today as positive risk sentiment slows.
- There is a bear flag forming on the 30-minute timeframe.
The gold market lost some 1.74% of its value yesterday as a big move into risk assets pushed prices lower.
Gold was not the only safe haven to suffer as losses were noted in JPY, CHF and bonds.
The sentiment turned as US ISM non-manufacturing PMI beat expectations. This also justified the Fed's "wait and see" policy.
The US data as improved of late with GDP and employment data also beating analyst estimates.
Another reason investors are happier is the improved sentiment from both China and the US surrounding the trade deal. The two parties have both said they are looking for a venue to sign the phase one part of the deal. There were also some reports that tariff concessions may be made by both sides to push the deal through.
Longer-term, issues surrounding the US administration persist. The Democrats are still pushing ahead with their bid to impeach current US President Donald Trump.
If this situation develops then we could see another rally in gold prices but for now, it seems investors are happy to put their cash into risk assets.
On the daily chart, the main support level to watch out for is the consolidation low of USD 1459.23. If this level gets taken out it will make a lower high lower low pattern which could confirm the bearish scenario.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks up amid upbeat EZ data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11 after German Factory Orders beat with a jump of 1.3% in September, services sector PMIs also exceeded expectations, Fed speakers, and US-Sino trade talks are eyed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid UK political speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, consolidating its losses. A gaffe by a senior minister has not dented PM Johnson's Conservatives lead in the polls. The BOE is awaited on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bulls paused, need a catalyst
Japanese data missed expectations, with the Services PMI contracting to 49.7 in October. USD/JPY still pointing to challenge the 109.30 resistance, beyond it 110.00 comes at sight.
Gold has retracted higher after a lacklustre US equity market open
The gold market lost some 1.74% of its value yesterday as a big move into risk assets pushed prices lower.
Microsoft opens its windows to Ethereum and the sky is the limit
The leading player of the day among the Top 3 cryptocurrencies is undoubtedly Ethereum. Microsoft has unveiled the launch of a platform that will allow the global economy to approach the blockchain phenomenon.