Gold Futures: Extra gains on the cards

Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, this time by around 3.2K contracts according to preliminary readings from CME Group. On the other hand, volume kept the choppy activity unchanged and shrunk by around 26.6K contracts.
Gold approaches $1,800
Gold prices navigate 2-month highs amidst rising open interest, opening the door to the continuation of the upend in the very near-term and with the immediate resistance at the key $1,800 mark per ounce troy.
