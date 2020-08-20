- A turnaround in the equity markets extended some support to the commodity’s safe-haven status.
- The USD built on the post-FOMC minutes positive move and capped any strong gains for the metal.
- Concerns about the US economic recovery helped limit any meaningful downfall, at least for now.
Gold refreshed daily lows during the mid-European session, albeit quickly recovered thereafter and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1936 region.
A turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a steep decline in the equity markets – provided a modest lift to the precious metal's safe-haven status. The anti-risk flow was reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
However, some follow-through US dollar buying interest kept a lid on any strong gains for the dollar-denominated commodity, instead prompted some selling at higher levels. The greenback was back in demand after minutes from the last FOMC meeting held on July 28-29 failed to offer a clear hint of a shift to looser policy in the months ahead.
However, the uncertainty over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus and concerns about the US economic recovery amid the ever-increasing coronavirus cases held investors from placing aggressive bearish bets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that helped limit any deeper losses for the metal, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which along with the broader market risk sentiment might produce some short-term trading opportunities on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1936.26
|Today Daily Change
|7.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1929.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1969.87
|Daily SMA50
|1855.01
|Daily SMA100
|1779.49
|Daily SMA200
|1662.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2006.73
|Previous Daily Low
|1924.83
|Previous Weekly High
|2049.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1863.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1956.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1975.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1900.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1871.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1818.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1982.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2035.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2064.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
