Gold drops to weekly lows and rebounds, keeps the red below $1640 level

- Gold edges lower despite a brutal selloff across global equity markets.
- Fed rate cut speculations, tumbling US bond yields failed to impress bulls.
- The downside is likely to remain limited amid persistent coronavirus fears.
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Friday and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the $1620 region in the last hour.
Having failed to find acceptance above the $1650 region for two consecutive days, the precious metal witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Friday and retreated further from multi-year tops set earlier this week.
Bulls shrug off a combination of factors
The precious metal failed to benefit from a meltdown across the global equity markets – sparked by growing market concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus outside of China and its impact on the global economic outlook.
The ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields – further fueled by speculations that the Fed will cut interest rates sooner rather than later – also did little to impress bulls or provide any impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
In absence of any obvious fundamental catalyst, the downtick could be solely attributed to profit-taking amid might still attract some dip-buying amid growing worries that the viral outbreak has the potential to become a pandemic.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1627.84
|Today Daily Change
|-9.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|1637.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1595.16
|Daily SMA50
|1564.04
|Daily SMA100
|1520.83
|Daily SMA200
|1481.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1660.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1635.85
|Previous Weekly High
|1649.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1578.88
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1645.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1628.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1619.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1604.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1653.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1668.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1677.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
