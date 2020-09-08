Gold (XAU/USD) remained under pressure amid US holiday-led light trading and settled Monday around $1929, having formed lower highs for the fourth straight session. Technical set up remains in favor of the bears but US-China escalation could save the day for XAU bulls, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes
“Gold is likely to remain less preferred, as the US traders return after a long weekend. However, any escalation on the US-China front could offer temporary respite to the XAU bulls. According to the latest NY Times report, the US is considering a ban on cotton from China’s Xinjiang province.”
“Following the downside consolidation overnight, gold broke the range to the downside, confirming a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the hourly sticks. The move lower exposes the pattern target at $1895. Ahead of that level, the bulls could defend last Friday’s low of $1916.42. A break below which will put a $1900 mark to test.”
“The recovery attempts could meet the robust upside barrier around $1930, the confluence of the bearish 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA), pattern resistance and horizontal 50-HMA. A sustained break above the latter could fuel a rally towards the next hurdle of the downward-sloping 100-HMA at $1940. Acceptance above the horizontal 200-HMA at $1949.29 is critical to recall the buyers.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.