Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level

- Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s goodish intraday positive move.
- A combination of factors extended some support and might help limit the downside.
- Bulls might need to wait for some follow-through buying before placing fresh bets.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous day's positive move of around $30 and remained capped below one-week-old resistance near the $1951 horizontal level. The overnight bounce was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, which tends to underpin the dollar-denominated commodity.
The greenback weakened across the board amid a strong pickup in the shared currency after the European Central Bank (ECB) expressed confidence in the EU's economic outlook. The ECB is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision later this Thursday. This, in turn, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus.
This coupled with a fresh leg down in the US equity futures extended some additional support to the precious metal's safe-haven status. The anti-risk flow was further reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which was also cited as one of the key factors benefitting the non-yielding yellow metal.
Despite the supporting factors, the upside remains capped, at least for the time being, warranting some caution for bullish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move, possibly towards the next major hurdle near the $1970-71 region.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1945.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1946.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1948.01
|Daily SMA50
|1912.93
|Daily SMA100
|1819.8
|Daily SMA200
|1697.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1950.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1920.16
|Previous Weekly High
|1992.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1916.42
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1939.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1931.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1927.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1908.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1896.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1958.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1969.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1988.97
