Gold climbs to fresh multi-week tops, closer to $1740 level

- Gold continued gaining traction for the fourth straight session on Friday.
- The prevalent cautious mood, the weaker greenback remained supportive.
- Bulls are likely to aim back to retest multi-year tops, near the $1748 region.
Gold finally broke out of its bullish consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-week tops, around the $1738-39 region in the last hour.
The safe-haven commodity prolonged this week's positive move and continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The uptick was supported by the prevalent cautious mood amid fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections and fading hopes for a quick global economic recovery.
This coupled with some renewed US dollar selling bias further underpinned demand for the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive of the momentum. The greenback struggled to capitalize on the overnight positive move triggered by US President Donald Trump's comments, advocating a stronger dollar.
In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said that it’s good to have a strong dollar and that it will help the economy during the recovery post coronavirus crisis. The remarks came a day after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell rejected the idea of using negative interest rates, albeit did little to impress the USD bulls.
Apart from this, the uptick could further be attributed to some technical buying following the previous day's bullish breakthrough a symmetrical triangle resistance near the $1720-22 region. Hence, some follow-through strength, back towards multi-year tops near the $1747-48 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1738.28
|Today Daily Change
|6.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1731.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1706.03
|Daily SMA50
|1652.59
|Daily SMA100
|1613.11
|Daily SMA200
|1552.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1736.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1711.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1723.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1682.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1716.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1701.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1766.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
