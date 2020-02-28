Gold: Bullish bets in demand amid risk-off

  • Gold risk reversals show strongest bullish bias in 7.5-weeks. 
  • The yellow metal seems to have lost its mojo in the last few days, despite the risk aversion. 

Bullish bets or call options on gold are drawing bids, according to risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts on the safe-haven metal. 

One-month risk reversals (XAU1MRR) rose to 2.725 on Thursday to hit the highest level since Jan. 6, having bottomed out at 0.85 on Feb. 12. 

The near-90 degree surge seen over the last two weeks indicates a rise in demand or implied volatility premium for call options – a sign investors are expecting gold to rise on coronavirus-led risk aversion in the equities and are adding bets to position for gains in the yellow metal. 

However, while risk reversals are gaining altitude, the spot price is struggling. Gold hit a high of seven-year high of $1,689 on Monday and fell back to $1,625 on Wednesday. At press time, the safe-haven metal is changing hands at $1,642 per Oz. 

Gold isn't finding takers in Asia despite the overnight drop in the US equities and the losses in the Asian stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 1,200 points on Thursday, confirming its worst four-day losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis. Meanwhile, at press time, major Asian indices like Nikkie, Hang Seng, Kospi, and the Shanghai Composite are down 3% to 4.3%. 

XAU1MRR

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1642.1
Today Daily Change 4.99
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1637.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1595.16
Daily SMA50 1564.04
Daily SMA100 1520.83
Daily SMA200 1481.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1660.36
Previous Daily Low 1635.85
Previous Weekly High 1649.32
Previous Weekly Low 1578.88
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1651
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1645.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 1628.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 1619.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 1604.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 1653.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 1668.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 1677.54

 

 

