GME Stock Price: Gamestop slumps as markets pullback further on weak jobs report

- NYSE: GME fell by 5.05% during Friday’s trading session.
- Robinhood allegations are dismissed by a Miami Judge.
- GameStop stock is struggling ahead of its earnings call next week.
NYSE: GME failed to stay positive to close the week as it reversed course on its short-lived rebound from Thursday’s session. Shares of GME fell by 5.05% and closed the tumultuous week at $172.39. As with most other stocks, GameStop tumbled this week, losing over 15% during what was one of the worst trading weeks of the calendar year. On Friday, there was more blood on the streets as a weaker than expected jobs report for the month of November caused all three major indices to give way once again. The NASDAQ fell the hardest as the tech-heavy index tanked by a further 1.92%, while the benchmark S&P 500 also fell by 0.84% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Earlier this week, the class-action lawsuit that had been filed by a group of retail investors was dismissed by a Judge in a Miami Federal Court. The allegations were against Citadel Securities as well as investment brokerage Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and claimed that the retail investors were prevented by the platforms from buying shares of GameStop and AMC (NYSE: AMC) during the short squeeze. The Judge cited that the group did not present enough direct evidence that the companies were involved in an antitrust conspiracy. Shares of Robinhood were down 10.95% on Friday.
GME stock news
GameStop’s stock is at a vulnerable point ahead of the company’s third quarter earnings call next week. Not only is the retail sector being heavily affected by the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but the company hasn’t provided much of an update on its ongoing digital transformation. Shareholders will be looking for news on the NFT and Blockchain integration that Chairman Ryan Cohen has been teasing.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1300 in a quiet start to the week
EUR/USD trades around 1.1300 as the US dollar seesaws between gains and losses accordingly to government bond yields. US Treasury 10-year note yield now below 1.40%, pushing the greenback lower. ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, undermines demand for the shared currency.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3250 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3250, extending the bounce flat amid the risk-on action in the European equities. Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the greenback and may cap gains amid Brexit uncertainties. Focus on Omicron updates and BOE-speak.
Gold slips back under $1780, remains a sell on rallies amid unfavourable yield environment
Spot gold has slipped back from earlier session highs near $1790 and is now under $1780 again. The yield environment is unfavourable for precious metals at the start of the week. Focus will be on US inflation data on Friday.
Crypto markets set to recover after recent flash crash
Bitcoin price recovery is in effect and suggests it could extend up to $53,687. Ethereum price eyes retest of $4,500 and $4,660 as markets recovery after December 4 flash crash. Ripple price locks in on the $1 psychological level as it hovers around $0.688.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?