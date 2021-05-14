GME stock news: GameStop Corp surges as it rides the coattails of another AMC squeeze

- NYSE:GME gained 13.61% on Thursday as meme stocks bounced back.
- AMC was trending on social media as another organized short squeeze was attempted.
- GameStop has become reliant on coordinated efforts in order for the stock to see any sort of volume.
NYSE:GME saw another social media resurrection on Thursday, but this time it played second fiddle to AMC (NYSE:AMC) and investors were along for the ride. GameStop surged on Thursday, adding 13.61% to close the trading session at $164.50, shooting back over its 50-day moving average price. It has been a while since GameStop investors saw this type of movement in a single trading day, and the stock has been mired in a downward trajectory since the stock reached its pinnacle during the original Reddit short squeeze in late January.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
GameStop’s meme stock counterpart AMC was trending on social media with the hashtag #AMCSqueeze. The subreddit group r/amcstock was one of the leaders of the movement, and announced that shorts would have cover by today in order to close out their short positions. Redditors were certainly hopeful of another short squeeze of the magnitude of the one in January, but the momentum fizzled out midday and shares ended the session at $12.77, after hitting a high of $14.20 during intraday trading. The one day gain was still good enough for a 24% increase in the stock’s price, and GameStop certainly rose as a sympathy to AMC’s squeeze.
GME stock forecast
It seems as though GameStop is at the point where it needs a social media movement in order to exhibit any sort of reasonable trading volume levels. The daily trading volume on Thursday surpassed 8 million shares, which is the most it has seen in weeks. While this works when a coordinated short squeeze occurs, it also flows back the other way, as any sort of bearish action can cause the stock to plummet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.