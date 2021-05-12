GME Stock News: GameStop Corp rises alongside promising earning reports from gaming companies

NYSE:GME added 2.58% on Tuesday, as growth stocks battled back against Wall Street.

The gaming industry rose after two promising earning reports from a couple of newly public companies.

GameStop still has a lot of work to do before it can compete with other eCommerce platforms.

NYSE:GME is still managing to hang around at price levels that seem way too inflated for the brick and mortar gaming retailer. On Tuesday, GameStop reversed its decline and added 2.58% to close the day at $146.92, as the stock had another session of low trading volume overall. Shares continues to trade below the 50-day moving average, as the stock has lost much of its meme momentum following Redditor Roarking Kitty exercising his call options back in the middle of April.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

The gaming industry was buoyed by a couple of impressive earnings reports from Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE:U). Roblox soared by 21% after reporting that it massively beat on revenue expectations although it fell flat on the losses per share. Still, Roblox had a 79% growth in daily active users year-over-year and 111% year-over-year growth in users over 13 years of age. Unity rose a modest 3.83% on 41% year-over-year revenue growth and dollar based net expansion rate of 140% compared to 133% in the first quarter of 2020.

GME stock forecast

GameStop has made it well known that it is aiming to move away from the brick and mortar retail industry and become an eCommerce driven company. While Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Ryan Cohen is trying his best to rebrand GameStop, there are still 4,816 retail locations in operation today, and much work will need to be done to shift the focus of the company to a primarily online gaming retailer.