GME Stock News: GameStop Corp gains during choppy session for meme stocks

- NYSE:GME added 0.98% on Thursday as the broader markets rebounded back to green.
- Meme stocks struggle to gain footing in the current short squeeze attempt, as AMC continues to fall.
- Things take a turn in the short squeeze saga as Citadel is shut down by police and emergency services.
NYSE:GME continues to defy logic and valuations and has somehow maintained its lofty triple-digit stock price. On Thursday, GameStop had another tumultuous session where the stock traded as low as $166.90 and as high as $174.91. Shares ended up in the green as GameStop added 0.98% to close the day at $170.49. The stock continues to trade above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, despite its low daily trading volume.
Despite the ongoing threat of another looming Reddit short squeeze, meme stocks continued to struggle on Thursday. The recent short squeeze attempt has revolved around cinema chain AMC (NYSE:AMC), which fell once again despite the broader markets rallying for the first time all week. Other meme stocks like Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) and Naked Brands (NASDAQ:NAKD) also finished in the red, and were definitely outliers compared to most other stocks that finished in the green.
GME stock forecast
Thursday afternoon saw the ongoing short squeeze saga take a turn as one of the main antagonists, Citadel LLC, saw its headquarters in Chicago shut down with a large police presence outside. As of the time of this writing there has not been any confirmation of what the problem may have been, but it has been openly stated on several Reddit investing boards that Redditors have been monitoring Citadel at all hours of the day and night. Let’s hope that nothing nefarious has transpired here and that the war on hedge funds remains exclusively in the public markets.
