GameStop’s meme stock running mate AMC (NYSE:AMC) announced a significant investment earlier this week. The movie theater chain reported taking a 5.95 million share stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), a US-based ad company that targets consumers in movie theaters and on mobile apps. The investment is a passive one, meaning AMC does not intend to make any changes to how National CineMedia operates. Shares of AMC were down by 1.05% during Wednesday's session.

Those weak numbers from WalMart and Target sent shockwaves through the retail industry, sending other stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) lower as well. On Tuesday, following WalMart’s earnings report, the stock had its largest single session fall in more than three decades. This was followed by Target dropping by 25% during Wednesday’s session. With prices surging due to inflation and issues with the global supply chain, US retail is reporting its weakest quarter in years.

NYSE:GME was on the decline on Wednesday’s session, as weaker than expected earnings from major retail companies sent the markets into a downward spiral. Shares of GME sank by 8.87% and closed the trading day at $91.48. Weak earnings from WalMart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) sent the retail sector into free fall as falling consumer demand provided another indication of the rising inflation in the US economy. All three major averages sold off in a sea of red, as only eight components of the S&P 500 rose during the session. The Dow Jones fell by 1,164 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 4.04%, and the NASDAQ plummeted by 4.73%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.