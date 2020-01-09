Global growth likely at 3.3% in 2020 – Standard Chartered

Analysts at Standard Chartered Bank are forecasting global growth at 3.3% in 2020, slightly higher than their 3.1% estimate for 2019.

Key Quotes

“Structural drags in the 2020s include debt overhang, demographics and deglobalisation.”

“Cyclical positives – lagged impact of global ‘dovish wave’ in 2019, fiscal support, likely improvement in electronics cycle, and likelihood of US-China trade deal in 2020 – should counter structural drags.”