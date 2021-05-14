Global equity funds receive biggest money inflow in four weeks – Lipper

Global equity funds witnessed heavy inflows in the week ended May 12, in the wake of the vaccine optimism-driven faster economic turnaround, Refinitiv Lipper data showed on Friday.

Additional takeaways

“Global equity funds received $15.1 billion worth of inflows, the biggest in four weeks.”

“Financials and mining sector funds received $1.3 billion each, while tech sector funds faced outflows worth $1.2 billion in the week.”

“Global inflation-protection bond funds obtained $1.9 billion, the highest in four months.”

“Overall, global bond funds received an inflow of $11.2 billion. Japan and Indian bonds witnessed outflows in the week, due to jitters about a surge in coronavirus cases.”

“Among commodities, gold and precious metal funds received $305 million, the biggest inflows in 14 weeks.”