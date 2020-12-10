Global economy to contract by 3.8% in 2020 and recover by 4.5% in 2021 – Rabobank

The global economy appears to be more resilient than expected, an effective vaccine is available and is being rolled out globally, and 2021 will see a Biden administration that is expected to bring more stability on the geopolitical front. This allows room for cautious optimism though there are still some substantial risks out there such as the rising share of zombie firms and the increasing debt overhang, economists at Rabobank inform.
Key quotes
“We have revised our economic forecasts upwards and expect the global economy to contract by 3.8% this year (up from -4.4%) and grow by 4.5% in 2021 (up from 4%) and 4% in 2022. We expect all major economies to shrink in 2020, with the exception of China, where we expect a positive print in 2020.”
“President-elect Joe Biden will (almost certainly) become the 46th president of the United States in January. We have calculated that Biden’s spending plans would result in higher economic growth of the US economy compared to our baseline scenario, thanks to higher productivity growth via innovation, and investment in human capital. The flip side of Biden’s policy is that public debt is expected to rise to somewhere between 164% and 170% of GDP, substantially higher than the 147% projected in our baseline scenario.”
“Recent research by Bloomberg based on financial data of 3,000 listed US companies shows that 20% of the examined companies are zombie firms. The share of zombie firms among SMEs is likely even higher. By providing credit and capital to firms hit hard by the corona crisis, governments might have averted pain in the short-term; however, the downside is that this credit and capital is not being allocated towards more productive parts of the economy.”
“The US zombie firms examined by Bloomberg have been ramping up on debt by USD1,000 B. A recent study by the Fed shows that heavily leveraged firms experienced less favorable patterns in employment, assets and investment in the aftermath of the global financial crisis compared to firms with lower debt levels. Given these results, the authors conclude that the surge in debt as a result of the COVID-19 crisis might result in a 10% decrease in growth for firms in industries hit hardest by the pandemic.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.