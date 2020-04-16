Gilead: Expect data from phase-3 study available end of April

As a potential dampener for risk appetite Gilead has explained that the anecdotal reports do not provide statistical power necessary to determine safety, efficacy profile of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19.
Expect data from phase 3 study in patients with severe COVID-19 infection to be available at the end of April.
This follows the story where CNBC reported that "the ETF that tracks the S&P 500 rallied in after-hours trading Thursday after a report said a Gilead Sciences drug was showing effectiveness in treating the coronavirus. The move pointed to a jump for the stock market on Friday."
More on that here:
-
S&P 500 ETF jumping 2% on report Gilead drug showing effectiveness treating coronavirus
-
S&P 500 Futures jump above 3.0% as Gilead's Remdisivir, US Pres. Trump propel risk-tone
In additional COVID-19 news, we saw new global cases rose again yesterday with confirmed cases surpassing 2m and lockdown extensions in the UK and New York while Germany released plans to get the economy started again. Switzerland will also start to reopen over three stages, starting April 27. As for Japan, the state of emergency was extended to cover the whole country. Abe is also looking to secure funds to extend proposed cash handouts.
When is China’s Q1 GDP and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
Given the first of its kind to show the full impact of the COVID-19 on global markets, the data will undoubtedly be the key for all traders. It should also be noted that the figures from China have recently flashed upbeat outcomes.
USD/JPY consolidating the mixed risk-tone and COVID-19 headlines
USD/JPY holds steady in Tokyo opening hour as investors weigh COVID-19 headlines and mixed sentiment. Nations are seeking plans to get back to work despite contagion risks as new COVID-19 cases slow.
USD/CNH: Offshore Yuan rises ahead of China GDP
The offshore Yuan or CNH is drawing bids this Friday morning in Asia and pushing the USD/CNH pair lower for the first time in three days. China's GDP is forecasted to have contracted in January to March for the first time since 1976.
WTI: Mildly bid near $20.00, probes 50-HMA below weekly resistance trendline
Having ticked up to $19.67 to $20.12 at the start of the Asian morning, WTI seesaws around $20.00 during the early session’s trading. In doing so, the black gold jostles with 50-HMA that holds the gate for another upside filter.
Gold seesaws around $1,720 amid mixed markets, US dollar strength
Gold struggles to justify safe-haven status amid greenback strength. Trump pushes for phased economic re-start despite extended lockdown in New York, rising virus fatalities. US data continues to spread disappointment.