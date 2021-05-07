Germany’s Spahn: Third covid wave appears to be broken

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn offers some encouraging comments on the current coronavirus situation in the country.

The third wave of coronavirus appears to be broken, he said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) President Lothar Wieler said that “the covid incidence rate is falling across all age groups in Germany.”

These comments come after the country recorded 18,485 new infections and 284 deaths while the 7-day incidence rate drops further to 125.7.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is consolidating the spike to five-day tops of 1.2088, reached after the ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said that “a decision to slow bond purchases is possible in June.”

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2080, up 0.13% on the day, benefiting from the abovementioned upbeat comments as well.