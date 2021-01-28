Germany’s Spahn: Another 10 weeks of covid vaccine shortage likely

“We'll experience at least another 10 weeks of vaccine shortage,” Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.
This comes after reports said last week that the EU would get 60% fewer doses of the vaccine than promised for January-March 2021.
A meeting between the European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot held on Wednesday, failed to secure commitments from the drug maker to address a “massive” shortfall in coronavirus vaccine production.
Kyriakides said: “We regret the continued lack of clarity on the delivery schedule and request a clear plan from AstraZeneca for the fast delivery of the quantity of vaccines that we reserved for Q1.”
Meanwhile, Soriot blamed the EU for being three months slower than the UK in finalizing its purchase agreements for the vaccine, earlier this week.
Separately, Germany’s Interior Ministry confirmed that Europe’s top economy is preparing entry restrictions for travellers from the UK, Brazil and South Africa.
Market reaction
The above comments are not going to go down too well, as the market sentiment remains tepid amid mounting covid and global growth concerns.
EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.2092, down 0.12% on the day, as the safe-haven dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-averse market conditions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the defensive around 1.2100 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD looks to extend Wednesday's drop below 1.2100, as stock markets remain weak. Risk-off overshadows dovish Fed, boosts demand for the US dollar. Data-wise, the focus would be on the preliminary German CPI for January and US Q4 advance GDP release.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3700 amid EU-UK jitters over vaccine
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day while heading towards 1.3650 amid broad-based US dollar strength. EU demands UK covid vaccines from AstraZeneca. US GDP is less likely to reverse Fed-led losses but surprises can’t be ruled out.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high
Bitcoin price has once again dropped below $30,000 but managed to recover. On the other hand, the top DeFi projects have simply continued to climb higher, disregarding the king of cryptocurrencies and breaking correlations.
Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1
The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.