Germany's Spahn: All three vaccines help avoid serious cases

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday that all three vaccines approved in the European Union are effective because they help avoid serious cases, as reported by Reuters.
"We can't give people a choice of vaccine currently due to limited doses," Spahn added. "We need to get under an incidence of 50 cases per 100,000 otherwise infections could rise quickly again."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.38% on a daily basis at 14,109.
