German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is speaking at a press conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, noting that “in these times, it's even more important than usual to talk and exchange with each other.”

It's good and right for me to be here.

Xi andIi are of the same opinion that nuclear threats are not acceptable.

It was clear China and Germany were no friends of "decoupling".

But both need reciprocity and the same access for investments on both sides, and also prevent dependencies, Scholz said during his visit to Beijing.

China will allow Biontech vaccine for expatriates in China, hopefully soon for more approval.

We notice that in China self-sufficiency efforts are more and more discussed, whereas before economy was in the foreground.

Want to support China in climate goals, work on goals until consultations next year.

Urge Putin not to refuse an extension of Ukraine grain deal.