Germany's RKI: Virus is still widespread in all population and age groups

Head of Germany's Robert Koch Institue noted on Wednesday that the coronavirus is still widespread in all population and age groups and Health Minister Jens Spahn said he doesn't see that they can go back to normality under current conditions.

"There will be no compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers," Spahn added, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and it was last seen posting small daily gains at 13,774. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.25% at 1.2278.