Germany's Merkel: Restrictions to be eased if 7-day COVID-19 incidence drops below 35 per 100,000

"If we can reach a 7-day coronavirus incidence of below 35 per 100,000 people, we can further loosen restrictions," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

"We will have difficulties using all available COVID-19 vaccines at end of March or April," Merkel added.

Market reaction

The market mood remains sour following these remarks. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was down 0.36% on a daily basis at 13,990. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair continues to push lower and was last seen losing 0.35% at 1.2086.