Germany's Merkel: Infections rising a little slower

German Chancellor acknowledged on Friday that coronavirus infections were rising a little slower in Germany but added that it was too early to identify a trend that would justify easing restrictions.

"It would be irresponsible of me to set a date for lifting or easing the lockdown," Merkel said in a video message. "The decision to lift restrictions on movement will be made based on development of infection numbers."

It will take some time before we know if lockdown is flattening the coronavirus curve Merkel noted. "The German government is doing all it can to ensure that economy stands the test of coronavirus."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.0787, erasing 0.65% on a daily basis.