Germany’s Merkel: Industry has got through the covid crisis well

The German industrial sector has got through the coronavirus pandemic well, the country’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Additional comments

“Better than in some other European countries.”

“State aid necessary as an exceptional measure, but it must be rolled back when the situation improves. “

“Will have to spend gigantic amounts in the next few years.”

“Must get public finances back in order in coming years.”

“Government aid for companies can end in most cases.”

Market reaction

Nothing seems to move the euro, as it holds its range just below 1.1900 vs. the US dollar so far this Tuesday.

The spot is down 0.19% on the day, trading currently at 1.1894.